Oklahoma State Athletics announces its Hall Of Honor Class of 2025

The Oklahoma State Athletics Hall of Honor class will be inducted as part of a ceremony on Friday, September 26.

Oklahoma State Athletics has announced it Hall of Honor Class of 2025. The 6 new members are:

Arlen Clark (men’s basketball), Alex Dieringer (wrestling), Hart Lee Dykes (football), Jaime Foutch (softball), Viktor Hovland (men’s golf) and Earl McCready (wrestling) will be inducted as part of a ceremony on Friday, September 26.

They join the 87 existing members of the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor.

Arlen Clark, men’s basketball, 1956-59

Top honors: Two-time All-American, 1959 NCAA leader in free throw percentage

Additional information: As a junior, Arlen Clark averaged 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest and was third nationally in free-throw percentage with an 86.4 mark … A third-team All-American by the Helms Foundation … That year, OSU went 21-8 and achieved a ranking as high as No. 6 … In his senior season of 1958-59, Clark averaged 20.4 points per game to establish the second-best mark in school history at the time … He set an NCAA record for consecutive free throws made in a single game and for free throw percentage in a game (24-for-24) that still holds today … He was again named a third-team All-American by the Helms Foundation … Clark finished his three-year career with 1,197 points and an average of 15.3 ppg … He shot 84.9 percent from the line, a mark that ranks second in school history.

Alex Dieringer, Wrestling, 2013-16

Top honors: Three-time NCAA individual champion, four-time All-American, 2016 winner of the Hodge Trophy awarded to the nation’s best wrestler, Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

Additional Information: Won three consecutive NCAA championships in 2014 (157 pounds), 2015 (165 pounds) and 2016 (165 pounds), four Big 12 Championships and All-America honors from 2013-16 … One of 16 wrestlers in OSU history to win three NCAA titles … Become the second OSU wrestler to win the Dan Hodge Trophy when he was presented with the award in 2016 … Big 12 Outstanding Wrestler in 2015 and Big 12 Wrestler of the Year in 2016 … Compiled a 133-4 record in college, including a perfect 66-0 mark over his last two seasons and an unbeaten streak of 82 matches that ranks as the third-longest in program history … Earned bonus points in more than 70 percent of his wins with 45 career falls … His 133 wins rank second in program history behind only John Smith … Oklahoma State’s 2016 Male Athlete of the Year … A six-year member of the U.S. National Freestyle Team … Captured the U.S. Open freestyle title at 79kg/174 pounds in 2019.

Hart Lee Dykes, Football, 1985-88

Top honors: 1988 consensus All-American who finished his career as the Big Eight’s career receiving leader … First-round pick in the 1989 NFL Draft … Averaged 120.1 receiving yards per game and 1.3 receiving touchdowns per game in 1988.

Additional Information: A consensus All-America selection in 1988 after earning first-team honors by the Associated Press, The Sporting News, the Walter Camp Football Foundation and UPI ... Left OSU as not only the top pass catcher in Cowboy history, but tops in the history of the Big Eight Conference ... In his career, Dykes caught 224 passes for 3,510 yards … His 1,441 receiving yards in 1988 set a Big Eight record, as did his 31 career touchdown receptions ... Dykes played on one of the most prolific offenses in history as OSU averaged 48.7 points and 530.4 yards of total offense per game in 1988 ... In his four years, OSU teams went 36-11 and went to three bowl games ... Dykes was a first-round draft choice of the New England Patriots in 1989, the 16th-overall selection. Debilitating knee injuries cut his career short after just two seasons and 26 games in the NFL.

Jaime Foutch, Softball, 1996-99

Top honors: Three-time All-American … First team All-American in 1997 and 1998.

Additional information: Jaime Foutch was the first Cowgirl to earn All-America status in three seasons … She was a third-team selection as an outfielder in 1996 and a third-teamer at first base in 1997 … She was a first-team selection as an at-large first baseman in 1998 and starred on the 1998 Women’s College World Series team that finished fourth … The 1996 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Foutch earned first-team all-Big 12 and first-team all-region honors in each of her four seasons … In 1997, she made the Big 12 Conference all-tournament team … Throughout her career, she was selected as Big 12 Player of the Week four times … Foutch finished her Cowgirl career with a .401 batting average and was productive in a variety of ways, setting OSU career records in hits, runs batted in, doubles, home runs and total bases.

Viktor Hovland, Men’s Golf, 2016-19

Top honors: 2019 National Player of the Year (Ben Hogan Award) … Led OSU to the 2018 NCAA team title … 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion … Low amateur at The Masters and at the U.S. Open in 2019 … Two-time Olympian and two-time member of Europe’s Ryder Cup team … 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Additional Information: A first-team All-American in 2018 and 2019 … Honorable mention All-American in 2017 … Won the Ben Hogan Award in 2019 as the national player of the year … 2019 Big 12 Player of the Year … Low Amateur at The Masters and the U.S. Open in 2019 … 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion … A three-time All-Big 12 selection … A two-time International Palmer Cup team pick … Helped OSU to 10 team wins in 2018 capped by the NCAA Championship … Won four times individually … The Cowboys won 21 events during his three seasons … Has seven PGA Tour wins to date, including the 2023 TOUR Championship … Has a pair of European Tour wins as well as two other professional wins to his credit as well … Has twice represented Europe at the Ryder Cup, doing so in 2021 and 2023 … An Olympian in 2020 and 2024.

Earl McCready, Wrestling, 1928-30

Top honors: Three-time NCAA individual champion … Three-time All-American … Three-time NCAA team champion … 1928 Olympian … 1977 inductee into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Additional information: Regarded as the first great collegiate heavyweight wrestler … Under the guidance of Coach Ed Gallagher, he won every match for three years, all but three by fall … McCready wrestled in the first three NCAA tournaments from 1928-30 and won the championship each year, thus becoming the first three-time champion in collegiate history … It was 20 years before another heavyweight could match that … In the 1928 finals, he won by a fall in 19 seconds, still a record for an NCAA meet held under collegiate rules … He also won four national freestyle championships, one in the United States and three in Canada, and represented Canada in the 1928 Olympic Games, carrying his country’s banner in the opening ceremonies … He won a gold medal in the 1930 British Empire Games … As a collegiate athlete, McCready was a three-year football letterman at guard, winning all-star honors in 1929 … He wrestled professionally for 28 years, including a match in the famed Royal Albert Hall in London … He was the first wrestler to demonstrate the sport on British television.

