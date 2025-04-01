Worker dies in 'tragic accident' at Bixby construction site; OSHA investigating

A construction worker in Bixby died on Monday after falling from the top platform of a construction site near city hall, officials confirm.

By: Drake Johnson, Eden Jones

-

A construction worker was killed in an incident on a site in Bixby on Monday, the City confirms.

Officials said it happened at an active construction site near E. 151st St. S. and N. Cabanis Avenue, close to City Hall, at 10 a.m.

Bixby Fire responded to the scene and said the patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

The City said OSHA is investigating the incident.

A Tragic Accident

The city of Bixby says the man was working on part of the Iconik Bixby apartment building when he fell from the top platform and lost his life.

It happened at the Red Dog Construction site. The construction company's owner said the man was not a Red Dog employee, but a brick masonry subcontractor.

He says the man was climbing the scaffolding around and fell off around 10 a.m.

Red Dog Construction operates the construction site and released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to confirm that a tragic accident occurred at one of our job sites, resulting in the passing of a valued member of our team. Our deepest sympathies are with the individual’s family, friends, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time.

We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities as they conduct their investigation, and we are committed to supporting everyone affected by this loss. Out of respect for the family’s privacy and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we will not be providing further comment at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

Next Steps:

The Bixby police chief says this was an industrial accident and not a crime, so OSHA is leading the investigation.

The chief says his department is working with OSHA by notifying the man’s family. His name has not yet been released.