Over 200 Oklahoma law enforcement officers recognized at 32nd annual Buckledown Awards

Tuesday, April 1st 2025, 5:22 pm
Law enforcement officers from across the state of Oklahoma were recognized Tuesday morning at the 32nd annual Buckledown Awards.
The award ceremony was held at the Tulsa Tech campus in Owasso.
Each agency nominated an officer for their efforts in preventing serious and deadly crashes and keeping Oklahoma roads safe and clear of intoxicated drivers.
"Traffic safety enforcement, impaired driving enforcement, seatbelts all these things that we know are going to save lives. There just has to be something that comes back and lets these officers know all the work you do, all the hard time you put in, all the stuff you do is appreciated," Captain Erik Smoot with the Oklahoma Able Commission said.
All officers who were nominated took home a plaque.
The Oklahoma Buckledown Awards Program was created in 1993 by Sergeant Mike Garner with the Tulsa Police Department and Dr. Richard Coberg with Educational Alternatives in Norman.
The award ceremony is now the largest law enforcement recognition program in the state of Oklahoma.
