Over 200 Oklahoma law enforcement officers recognized at 32nd annual Buckledown Awards

Over 200 Oklahoma law enforcement officers were recognized Tuesday morning for their efforts in keeping drivers safe on the roads.

By: Tyler Whitehead

Law enforcement officers from across the state of Oklahoma were recognized Tuesday morning at the 32nd annual Buckledown Awards.

The award ceremony was held at the Tulsa Tech campus in Owasso.

How does an officer get nominated?

Each agency nominated an officer for their efforts in preventing serious and deadly crashes and keeping Oklahoma roads safe and clear of intoxicated drivers.

"Traffic safety enforcement, impaired driving enforcement, seatbelts all these things that we know are going to save lives. There just has to be something that comes back and lets these officers know all the work you do, all the hard time you put in, all the stuff you do is appreciated," Captain Erik Smoot with the Oklahoma Able Commission said.

How many officers got an award?

All officers who were nominated took home a plaque.

When was the Oklahoma Buckledown Awards created?

The Oklahoma Buckledown Awards Program was created in 1993 by Sergeant Mike Garner with the Tulsa Police Department and Dr. Richard Coberg with Educational Alternatives in Norman.

The award ceremony is now the largest law enforcement recognition program in the state of Oklahoma.