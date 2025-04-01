Muskogee man dies after being found injured in road; police seek information

Police in Muskogee are investigating after a man was found severely injured in the road Monday evening and later died at a hospital.

By: Drake Johnson

The Muskogee Police Department said officers were called near East Okmulgee and Frankfort Avenue at 7:41 p.m. for a "severely injured" person in the road.

The victim, only identified as a man, died at the hospital. The cause of his injuries is unknown.

"This incident is being actively investigated," Muskogee Police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call this number: 918-680-3125.