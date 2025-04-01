Muskogee man dies after being found injured in road; police seek information

Police in Muskogee are investigating after a man was found severely injured in the road Monday evening and later died at a hospital.

Tuesday, April 1st 2025, 5:17 pm

By: Drake Johnson


Police in Muskogee are investigating after a man was found severely injured on the road Monday evening and later died at a hospital.

The Muskogee Police Department said officers were called near East Okmulgee and Frankfort Avenue at 7:41 p.m. for a "severely injured" person in the road.

The victim, only identified as a man, died at the hospital. The cause of his injuries is unknown.

"This incident is being actively investigated," Muskogee Police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call this number: 918-680-3125.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 1st, 2025

March 21st, 2024

February 2nd, 2024

September 27th, 2023

Top Headlines

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025