Muskogee man dies after being found injured in road; police seek information

Tuesday, April 1st 2025, 5:17 pm
Police in Muskogee are investigating after a man was found severely injured on the road Monday evening and later died at a hospital.
The Muskogee Police Department said officers were called near East Okmulgee and Frankfort Avenue at 7:41 p.m. for a "severely injured" person in the road.
The victim, only identified as a man, died at the hospital. The cause of his injuries is unknown.
"This incident is being actively investigated," Muskogee Police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call this number: 918-680-3125.
March 21st, 2024
February 2nd, 2024
September 27th, 2023
April 2nd, 2025