Here's how the 97th Air Mobility Wing in Altus plays a key role for the U.S. Air Force

The 97th Air Mobility Wing in Altus, Oklahoma, is primarily a training base for many aspiring pilots and boom operators who join the U.S. Air Force.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Many pilots and boom operators will get months of training in the small town and sometimes even be stationed there. Here's why the base is so important for the Air Force.

Pilots

Many pilots receive training at the Air Force base in Altus. In fact, initial pilot training can take anywhere from four to six months. The pilots also have to stay current on their training and get upgrade training at this base as well.

This means these pilots go through Altus multiple times throughout their career and can even be stationed there. These Pilots will get local training missions where they will fly either over the southwestern part of the United States or the Midwest.

Boom Operators

In addition to pilot training, members of the Air Force can also be trained to be boom operators. These people are at the back of the KC-135 Stratotankers and help refuel other military planes in the middle of a flight. This allows those planes to continue on longer journeys without having to land and refuel.

Training includes classroom work and simulated work in addition to flight time.

Learning from Experience

Major Collin Burchfield and Staff Sergeant Nicholas Belmonte are two instructors for the 97th Air Mobility Wing. While they have served for several years, they both say they enjoy being able to pass down their past experience to help bring the future force into the fight.

They say watching the students grow from when they start to when they finish is a great reward on its own.

