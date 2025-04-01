How Jen Brown found confidence again after battling hair loss & used it to help others

Jen Brown has always had thin hair and experimented with solutions, including clip-in extensions. In her mid-20s, her hair loss became more severe. After being diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia, she struggled with insecurity and tried to hide her hair loss. Now, with nearly 700,000 followers, Brown shares her journey on social media to empower other women struggling with hair loss.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

Jen Brown has always had thin hair and experimented with solutions, including clip-in extensions.

In her mid-20s, her hair loss became more severe. After being diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia, she struggled with insecurity and tried to hide her hair loss. Now, with nearly 700,000 followers, Brown shares her journey on social media to empower other women struggling with hair loss.

Q: When did you first notice that your hair was different than others?

A: Brown always had thin hair, but she started to lose her hair in her 20s.

"It really wrecked my self-confidence, I really struggled around friends, or anytime there were bright lights above me, I felt like everyone was noticing my hair loss, and because of that, I just caved in on myself,” Brown said.

Q: Was your hair loss genetic?

A: "My mom and dad deal with thin hair as well, and so I went to a dermatologist, and they diagnosed me with androgenetic alopecia or genetic hair loss,” Brown said.

Q: How did you feel about your hair loss?

A: "I tried my best to hide it, and I felt so insecure about my hair loss,” Brown said. “I remember feeling like I was the only one in my 20s dealing with it. One day, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw an ad for human hair wigs like the one I am wearing, and it completely changed my life."

Brown bought her first wig five years ago and decided to share her story publicly.

Q: What made you decide to share your story online?

A: "I could either continue to hide behind my hair loss and be really insecure about the fact I wore wigs, or I could choose to be really courageous and share about it and be vulnerable about it,” Brown said.

Brown created her social media platforms, and shares photos and videos daily. She has 700,000 followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

Q: Did connecting with others help?

A: "I got messages from women in my circle that shared that they also struggle with hair loss, and for the first time ever I didn't feel alone,” Brown said. “The power that comes from knowing you are not the only person that struggles with something is just indescribable."

Q: How do you feel about yourself now?

A: "Finding wigs for me has given me my self-confidence back; it's allowed me to switch up my hair day to day. I have a wig wall with tons of styles and options I can wear,” Brown said.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news﻿