Baby goat cuddling sessions coming to Kellyville Farm after springtime boom

Experience the joy of baby goats in Kellyville—with cuddling sessions at High On A Hill Dairy Goats farm. Schedule for April 19 now open.

By: Alyssa Miller

High On A Hill Dairy Goats in Kellyville welcomed nearly 30 baby goats to the farm this year. The goats are part of the farm's weekly yoga classes, but owner Leah Chatron realizes not everyone can or wants to participate. So, this year she is offering baby goat cuddling sessions.

Baby Boom

There were 23 baby goats born on the High On A Hill Dairy Goats farm within a week of each other. Another set of twins came about a week ago that the farm's spring break campers named Windy and Dusty after the Oklahoma weather. Chatron said the baby boom was not planned, but it has been fun to have so many goats that are so close in age.

Cuddle Sessions

High On A Hill Dairy Goats first started offering baby goat cuddling in February. Chatron said it was such a hit she did it again in March and already has sessions planned for April 19. These sessions at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. are open to all ages and cost $11 per person. For more information, visit their website.