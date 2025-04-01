OKC Thunder's SGA, coach Mark Daigneault named NBA Western Conference coach and player of the month for March

Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been named Western Conference Coach and Player of the Month for March, respectively. Daigneault led the team to a 15-1 record, while Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 34.7 points per game, guiding the Thunder to historic success in both offense and defense.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for March, the NBA announced Tuesday.





This marks Gilgeous-Alexander’s third Player of the Month award for the 2024-25 season.

In March, Gilgeous-Alexander guided the Thunder to an impressive 15-1 record, the best in the NBA, including a flawless 7-0 record on the road. The 15 victories in March set a new franchise record for most wins in a single month.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring during March, averaging 34.7 points per game, along with 7.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.14 steals.

He is also on track to become just the second player in NBA history to average 30 or more points on 50% shooting while contributing at least 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1 block, joining Michael Jordan (1987-88 and 1990-91).

Daigneault Honored

Mark Daigneault was also, honored with Western Conference Coach of the Month for March.





This marks Daigneault’s third career Coach of the Month award and his second consecutive honor after leading the Thunder to an impressive 15-1 record in March, the best in the NBA and the most wins in a single month in franchise history. March also marked Oklahoma City’s fifth straight month with double-digit wins.

During the month, the Thunder averaged 126.0 points per game (first in the NBA) on 50.5% shooting (second in the NBA), while also leading the league with a 42.6% mark from beyond the arc. Defensively, Oklahoma City posted a 108.4 defensive rating (second in the NBA) and committed the second-fewest turnovers in the league (11.6).

OKC clinched the Northwest Division title and secured the top playoff seed in the Western Conference in March.

