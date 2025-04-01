MayFest 2025

MayFest is BACK! Mayfest celebrates visual and performing arts through a free, family-friendly, three-day festival in the Tulsa Arts District. One of the largest music and art festivals in Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Mayfest celebrates visual and performing arts through a free, family-friendly, three-day festival in the Tulsa Arts District. One of the largest music and art festivals in Oklahoma, Mayfest brings together over 150 visual art vendors, 75 musical performances, dozens of food vendors and community partners, multiple art installations, and much more!

The 2025 festival takes place May 9-11, 2025 in downtown Tulsa.





2025 Hours

Friday, May 9, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.





Thanks to the generosity of The University of Tulsa and Mayfest sponsors, the festival continues to operate free of charge to the public. Mayfest is a pet-friendly festival for well-behaved, leashed pets that are current on vaccinations.

No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed at Mayfest. With all the amazing libations and tasty treats available for sale onsite and nearby, there are ample dining options.





Mayfit 5K

Mayfest is excited to partner with The Outsiders House Museum in collaboration with Fleet Feet Tulsa for a special event celebrating Tulsa’s rich literary and cinematic history. Join us for a 5K and Fun Run on Saturday, May 10, 2025, starting at 8 a.m., with proceeds supporting the preservation of the iconic Tulsa landmark. Learn more.





Location

Mayfest takes place in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District, utilizing amazing neighborhood venues like Guthrie Green and 101 Archer and fully activating the blocks around these community spaces with food, music, art, and more.

Mayfest brings together serious art connoisseurs as well as casual art lovers. Mayfest is one of the first national art festivals of the summer season, and the largest in Oklahoma, attracting exceptional visual artists from around the globe and across the city to sell their original works.

The Tulsa Arts District is home to many locally owned galleries, museums, restaurants and other small businesses. Attendees can enjoy all the district has to offer, in addition to the local and national art vendors and food trucks of Mayfest.





Parking

Parking is available throughout downtown at on-street locations as well as area lots and garages. A Tulsa Arts District parking guide will be available soon.





About the Artists

Musical artists can be from anywhere, but special emphasis is given to artists from Oklahoma and surrounding areas that are actively releasing new music and performing live across the region.

Local visual artists are from Tulsa and surrounding areas. Their work is received by an independent committee for selection.

Mayfest features only original, handmade works of art in a variety of media, including clay, digital media, drawing/pastel, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, leather/fiber, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, wood and more.

Artist booths are open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.