American Idol winner Jordin Sparks to headline Mayfest in Tulsa, Oklahoma artists also in lineup

By: Tyler Whitehead

-

Pop music artist and "American Idol" winner Jordin Sparks is set to take center stage at this year's Mayfest in Tulsa.

The pop artist will be joined by a lineup featuring Oklahoma's Own musicians Kaitlin Butts and Madison Ryann Ward.

When are the performances?

Schedule:

5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, Kaitlin Butts 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10, Jordin Sparks 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11, Madison Ryann Ward

Who is Jordin Sparks?

Jordin Sparks first put her name on the map as the winner of "American Idol" season six at just 17 years old.

Sparks went on to release chart-topping singles like "No Air" and "Battlefield."

She has since competed on television screen again in "The Masked Singer" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Who is Kaitlin Butts?

Kaitlin Butts is a Tulsa native with a more theatrical approach to her country music.

She discovered her passion of performing at a young age before she put her soulful songwriting to the studio.

Her music has covered numerous complex matters, including addiction, domestic violence and generational trauma, which are presented in her LP "what else can she do."

Her name has appeared on tour alongside other artists like Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson, Turnpike Troubadours, and Morgan Wade.

Who is Madison Ryann Ward?

Another one of Oklahoma's Own is taking the Guthrie Green stage with her faith-based music that combines elements of pop, R&B, gospel, blues and folk.

Madison Ryann Ward first made airways in 2018 after collaborating with Rex Rideout for the song "Mirror."

She has since released a number of singles as an independent artist, including “Higher,” “Player,” “Love&Adoration,” and “Anchor”

What other music acts will be performing at Mayfest?

Mezclave, John Ferrell, Parris Chariz, and Micaela Young will also be featured musicians at the festival

When is Mayfest?

Mayfest runs May 9-11 and promises lots of live music, inspiring artwork, lots of food trucks and fun for the entire family!

The festival is all themed after the phrase "Stay Gold" from S.E. Hinton's novel "The Outsiders."

That's not all! For the first time ever Mayfest is holding a 5K along with a 1K fun run! Click here to register.

