New AI System Uses Facial Expressions to Spot Medical Issues Early

By: CBS News

Artificial intelligence is advancing every day, and a new AI system may help detect certain medical conditions early by analyzing a person’s facial expressions.

The Spanish company Neurologyca claims that its technology can measure nearly 100 different emotions, even in large crowds. The system’s creators said it can detect neurological issues such as strokes and brain hemorrhages.





“They start exhibiting unique emotional patterns that are imperceptible to the human eye but that we can capture with our technology,” said Neurologyca Science & Marketing representative Mark Fernandez. “There are micro-movements of your face, and there are dilations of the pupil.”





The AI is designed to interpret and analyze gestures, emotions, mental states, and attitudes. In addition to healthcare, it is being used in education, security, and defense.