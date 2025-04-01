Broken Arrow man, former NFL player declines to comment after appearing in federal court on dog-fighting charges

A Broken Arrow man and former NFL player accused of owning nearly 200 dogs for dog fighting appeared in federal court Tuesday, where a judge said it has cost nearly $1 million to house the seized animals.

Tuesday, April 1st 2025, 5:36 pm

By: Cal Day


Court seeks resolution for seized dogs

Law enforcement took 190 dogs from Leshon Johnson’s home during a raid last fall. The court has asked attorneys on both sides to find a resolution regarding the dogs, which are currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Johnson declines comment, enters not guilty plea

Johnson left the federal courthouse in Muskogee with his attorney but declined to comment on the allegations, instead giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Prosecutors say Johnson kept 190 pit bull-type dogs for dog fighting. The Department of Justice says this is believed to be the largest number of dogs ever seized from one person in a federal dog-fighting investigation.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial date has not yet been set.

Johnson has a prior animal fighting conviction

Court records show Johnson pleaded guilty to animal fighting charges in 2004.

Johnson’s attorney declined to comment.
