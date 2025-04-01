Tulsa Public Schools to end partnership with Reading Partners after 12 years of support

Tulsa Public Schools will end its 12-year partnership with Reading Partners, a nonprofit that helps improve literacy skills, by the end of this school year.

Tulsa Public Schools is ending its partnership with Reading Partners Tulsa at the end of the school year.

Reading Partners Executive Director Olivia Martin confirmed the update to News On 6 on Tuesday. Reading Partners is a non-profit that connects volunteers with under-resourced schools to help kids master basic reading skills.

Its partnership with Tulsa Public Schools dates back to the organization's creation in 2013. At one time, Reading Partners was utilized in 18 schools across the Tulsa Public School district.

"After almost twelve years, Tulsa Public Schools has made a decision to end our partnership at the conclusion of this school year. We are hopeful that we will be able to work with TPS students again in the future.

We will continue to serve in and welcome other local districts to our student literacy efforts. Reading Partners is committed to supporting all local students in reaching reading proficiency.

We are grateful for every teacher, school leader, volunteer tutor, donor, AmeriCorps member, and staff member who has made a meaningful impact on student success and future opportunities. We look forward to finishing the 2024-25 school year with strong outcomes and the celebration of our annual Booked Up for Summer activities," said Executive Director Olivia Martin.

Tulsa Public Schools addressed the decision in a statement to News On 6:

Would first like to note that we are immensely grateful for everyone who cares about supporting our young people. We have had tough conversations with some valued partners of the district (including Reading Partners) about how we’re going to have to allocate limited resources moving forward. As a district, we prioritize directing resources to interventions and initiatives that achieve the most consistent and rapid improvement for students.

According to the nonprofit, 93% of students in the Reading Partners program achieved their primary literacy growth goals in 2024.

