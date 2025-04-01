Tornado watch until midnight Wednesday

Tuesday, April 1st 2025, 6:05 pm
Several counties are under a tornado watch for discrete storms that could bring all modes of severe weather: tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms to produce tornadoes. It’s the “preparation” for severe weather. Storms that develop tonight will rotate and pose a threat for tornadoes, so it’s important that you are prepared if you need to take shelter.
A warning means you need to act and take shelter. If a tornado warning is issued, then a tornado has 1) been spotted by a storm tracker, 2) indicated by radar. Take shelter quickly.
A storm shelter or the lowest level interior room away from windows and doors. You can cover yourself with a mattress, blankets or pillows. Put as many walls between you and the outside of your home as possible.
Storms are not guaranteed tonight. Development is possible in central Oklahoma along a dry line. Storms that are able to strengthen and maintain will move northeast into eastern Oklahoma this evening. If storm updrafts can break a cap, they will become severe quickly with all modes possible.
A cap is a layer of warm air aloft that inhibits thunderstorm development. Warmer air can rise as it lifts higher into the atmosphere through colder layers, but when it runs into this warmer layer, it’s not able to continue to rise. Several factors can weaken or break the cap. Daytime heating can warm up air near the surface enough that the cap becomes insignificant. With today’s clouds, though, that kept temperatures cooler. A forcing mechanism, such as a frontal boundary, may force air to rise and break through the cap, allowing for storm development. A dryline is in western Oklahoma, trying to help storms form.
Absolutely! There may not be many storms this evening, but storms that are able to break the cap will be dangerous. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather by using multiple ways to get alerts.
April 1st, 2025
August 8th, 2023
July 4th, 2023
May 8th, 2023
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025