Watch: Coach Gundy discusses spring practice progress and player development

Oklahoma State Football wrapped up its fourth practice of the spring on Tuesday.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Mike Gundy answers questions after the first practice in pads for Oklahoma State.





Q: How’s the first week of practice looking?

A: It’s good. No pads yet, so I’m excited about the next two weeks. After we get a couple of weeks of pads, we’ll get an idea of where we are. Like Gene Hackman said, we’ll see what kind of hand we’ve been dealt. We’ll know a lot more after six practices with pads.

Q: How’s the enthusiasm?

A: The enthusiasm is good, both from the players and the coaches. Everyone’s buying in. Academic reports and attendance are good, which is all positive. We’ll know more once we get in pads for those six practices.

Q: Are you seeing more enthusiasm in the players than in recent years?

A: Well, it depends on the personality of the coach. Some coaches are loud and enthusiastic all the time, others are quieter. The quieter ones might be better coaches, but this group is definitely louder and more enthusiastic. Plus, we have about 30 new players, which always brings energy.

Q: How much attention are you paying to the new players in practice?

A: Both. I’m paying attention to how the new guys practice and their intensity level. We’re also evaluating the investments we’ve made in the portal. This game is played with contact, so we’ll see more once we get the pads on. It’s intriguing because there are 32 new players, and it’ll be a process.

Q: With the new systems on both sides of the ball, can you tell if certain players are picking things up quicker than others?

A: Not yet. I haven’t gotten any red flags from anyone. Discussions with both sides of the ball haven’t raised any concerns yet. But once we get in pads, it’ll be a different world. We’ll know a lot more in two weeks.

Q: What’s your opinion on the deal between Deion and Syracuse that the NCAA rejected?

A: I think we should try it. I mentioned it the other day. I think it would be a good deal to practice against OU. But honestly, I’m not going to waste time worrying about the rules anymore. If someone wants to break the rules, what’s going to happen to them?

Q: What’s more important this time of year: installing the new coordinators’ systems or the chemistry between new players and coordinators?

A: Both. We need to install the systems and get those in place first. After that, we need to see who can make plays on both sides of the ball. The X’s and O’s are important, but it’s really about the players—what they can do. So both things are critical.

Q: How are the players adapting to the personality of the new coordinators?

A: They’re doing well. Both coordinators are taking control. They have different personalities but are knowledgeable football guys. The players respect their ability to coach.

Q: Do you still have your no-cussing rule for the coaching staff?

A: Not really. I can’t hear very well anymore, so I’ve developed selective hearing, just like at home. We minimize the cussing and have signals in place to keep things under control if needed. The one thing we don’t tolerate is directing it at players.

Q: Do you think Pat will feel a warm glow when he watches the team practice?

A: I’m not sure. Some of the guys on staff remind me of Todd Monken. My job is to get the right people and let them coach. We all have to be ourselves.

Q: Are any coaches challenging Monken’s volume and intensity level?

A: We have a couple of guys who might challenge him. I’ll give you an update after spring ball. They’re on the defensive side of the ball.

Q: How do you see Josh Ford progressing this year after his performance as a true freshman?

A: He should make strides as a sophomore. He’s been a great worker and tough guy. He should start improving through games 3-7. Tight ends have become very valuable in today’s game, and we have more athletic bodies in that position.

Q: What’s your outlook on Talyn Shettron given his injury history?

A: It’d be great for him to play a season injury-free. He’s had some serious injuries but has continued to fight back. He looks as good as he ever has, and if he stays healthy, he should contribute to the team.





Q: How important is Cam Smith as a leader on defense?

A: Cam’s been a reliable player for us. He’s a veteran now, and with so many new players on defense, he needs to bring them together.

Q: How does it feel to coach players from football families, like when a grandparent played in a Super Bowl?

A: It’s a great deal for those players. It’s becoming rare for young men to stay at one school and finish their careers there. It’s something to look forward to with these guys.

Q: Have you seen anything from the quarterbacks this week that stands out?

A: Not really. Without pads, it’s hard to judge. Once we get into contact, we’ll see more about how they perform under pressure and how productive they can be.

Q: Are you still using in-home visits in recruiting, or has NIL and other factors made that less common?

A: In-home visits are rare now, especially since we can visit with recruits earlier. The relationship is still important, but money is a factor. You need to be competitive in the NIL space to recruit certain players.





Q: Can you give an example of a great in-home visit that led to a key player joining the team?

A: One of the best in-home visits I remember was with RW McQuarters. Russell O’Kung was heading to LSU, but we made some headway with him. Justin Gilbert’s situation was similar. Some of our best players weren’t highly recruited.





Q: How special is it for Justin to be inducted into the Ring of Honor?

A: Justin was an incredible player. He could have played 10 years in the NFL. He had the confidence to take over games. He’s very deserving of the honor.





Q: Do you think Dez Bryant should be recognized in a similar way despite his shortened college career?

A: Yes, Dez should definitely be recognized. He was an athletic freak, and his one year in college was incredible. He got cheated by a bad situation, but athletically, he belongs in the same category as other greats.





Q: With the rise of NIL, how has your role in recruiting changed, especially with the transfer portal?

A: Players have to be in the portal for us to contact them, and once they are, we evaluate them based on grades and fit. Then Kenyatta takes over with the business side—dealing with agents and the financials.

Q: What role do you play in the transfer portal process?





A: Once players are in the portal, I spend time with them, getting to know them. I’m involved in the recruitment process, just like with high school recruits, but now agents are involved, so it’s a bit more complicated.





Q: How do you feel about the shift towards having a general manager in college football?

A: I don’t feel comfortable with someone else taking over the roster management. As head coach, it’s my responsibility to manage the roster. I understand others might do it differently, but I prefer to handle it myself.

Q: Will you know more about your team after seeing them in pads this spring?





A: It’s different every year. We’ll have a better feel for who can make plays and which schemes give us the best chance to succeed. After spring ball, we’ll start making decisions about the roster and potentially bringing in portal players.





Q: How’s the team’s health after the first week of practice?

A: We’re doing good. We had one minor injury with Jayden, but overall, we’re in good shape.