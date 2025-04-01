Haiku taking over downtown Tulsa curbsides

Poetry is popping up around downtown Tulsa this week. 10 winning poets were selected for 2025's Curbside Haiku program to showcase Tulsa artists around public spaces downtown.

By: News On 6

Poetry is popping up around downtown Tulsa this week.

10 winning poets were selected for 2025's Curbside Haiku program to showcase Tulsa artists around public spaces downtown.

You can find the poems in the Deco District, Arts District, Greenwood and East Village until mid-May.

154 entries were submitted.

You can read the rest of the winning poems here.

