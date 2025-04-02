Tulsa’s public golf courses making a comeback with new management

Starting April 1, City of Tulsa golf courses, Page Belcher and Mohawk Park, are under new management; significant improvements are already underway.

By: Ethan Wright

Starting on Tuesday, the City of Tulsa golf courses, Page Belcher and Mohawk Park, are under new management, and significant improvements are already underway. The new team has prioritized course conditions, membership value, and player development programs to bring golfers back.

Who’s in Charge Now?

Tulsa’s public courses are now managed by Sidorakis Golf, a company with extensive experience in golf course operations and maintenance. Led by Nick Sidorakis, the group aims to improve course conditions, enhance the golfer experience, and implement long-term sustainability strategies.

Sidorakis Golf has a strong reputation in the industry, with experience managing Southern Hills Country Club, which has hosted multiple major championships, including the 2022 PGA Championship.

Mark Budler will serve as Director of Golf, overseeing daily operations, and Randy Heckenkemper, a nationally known golf course architect, will be hands-on with renovations.

Course Conditions and Renovations

In recent years, players left Tulsa’s public courses due to declining conditions. Roy Hanks, a longtime golfer at Page Belcher, says irrigation failures, neglected bunkers, and poor fairways made it difficult to justify playing there.

“Depending on the time of year, you might be putting on mud,” Hanks said.

To address these concerns, the new management team has invested in several key improvements:

A $1 million sand bunker renovation, completed in December, upgraded 50 bunkers at both courses at Page Belcher, funded by Sidorakis Golf and the City of Tulsa. Irrigation and drainage repairs at Mohawk Park to prevent water damage and maintain playable fairways year-round. Greens maintenance projects, with conditions expected to improve significantly in the coming months. Agronomic practice: starting in May, tee times will be delayed on either Monday or Tuesday until 10 a.m. on one course for playing surface improvements

“We want to make golfers feel comfortable. We want them to come back. We want them to make us their number one choice,” said Randy Heckenkemper.

New Golf Programs: First Tee & Operation 36

The new management team also plans to introduce golf development programs and improve existing programs:

First Tee Tulsa: A nationwide program that teaches kids golf fundamentals and life skills.

Open to kids 8-18 Aims to teach kids life skills through the game of golf Offered to all students at NO COST

Operation 36: Learn from a PGA Golf Professional on how to build your skills.

For more information, visit tulsagolf.org/operation-36-program/

PGA HOPE: A free program that introduces golf to veterans and active duty military