Bixby names new superintendent

By: Matt Kalish

The Bixby Public Schools Board of Education has picked Lydia Wilson to lead the district once outgoing superintendent Rob Miller retires this summer.

Wilson is the district’s associate superintendent and previously served as the district’s interim leader in early 2018.

Spartan History

She’s been a part of the district for 32 years, serving as an assistant principal at Bixby High School and principal of Central Elementary for a decade. Wilson also spent time in the classroom working as a special education teacher.

Wilson’s Statement

“Bixby has been my professional and personal family for most of my life“. I am deeply honored and humbled by the Board’s confidence in me. I look forward to building upon the strong foundation established under Mr. Miller’s leadership and continuing the tradition of excellence that defines Bixby Public Schools."

School Board President Tristy Fryer

“Lydia Wilson embodies the heart and soul of Bixby Public Schools. She has been a tireless advocate for students and staff for over three decades, and her thoughtful, student-centered approach to leadership made her the clear and unanimous choice to guide our district into the future.”

Transition Timeline

Wilson will start her new role on July 1.