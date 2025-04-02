Election results: Key races in Green Country

Tuesday, Apr. 1, was election day for many school and city elections across Oklahoma, and election results are coming in for more than 100 races and propositions across Green Country.

By: Katie Alexander

-

Tuesday, Apr. 1, was election day for many school and city elections across Oklahoma, and election results are coming in for more than 100 races and propositions across Green Country.

The full list of election results can be found here.

School Bond Elections

There are several school bond elections on the ballot in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Nowata Public Schools passed a $17 million bond package, and the district says the money will be used to make several repairs to its school buildings, buy new school buses, and more.

Related: Nowata voters to decide on school bond proposal

Cleveland Public Schools approved a $19.8 million construction bond to pay for renovations to the gym, a new intermediate school cafeteria, and other renovations throughout the district.

Eufaula Public Schools passed a nearly $24 million bond to build a new event center, install new turf at the football field and add more classrooms at the middle school.

Ketchum Public Schools, near Grand Lake, approved an $8.4 million bond package. The funds would be used to demolish the old elementary school cafeteria and construct a new activities center. The bond would also finance a maintenance building for school buses and upgrades to athletic facilities. The district estimates the average property tax would increase by approximately $17 per year.

Tax Proposition

The City of Claremore approved a tax proposition to raise the sales tax by one penny to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Related: Q&A: Claremore voters decide Tuesday whether to increase sales tax for the first time in 30 years