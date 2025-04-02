Oklahoma's Own in Focus: Bus driver shortages affecting routes, workers still enjoying job

School districts across Oklahoma are struggling to keep bus routes running as fewer bus drivers sign on for the job. Heather Paris, a school bus driver with nearly 11 years of experience, finds joy in interacting with students and creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Many school districts in Oklahoma have struggled for years to find enough bus drivers, and the driver shortage is now affecting students trying to get to and from school.

Starting this week, some Union parents are driving their kids to school because the district doesn't have enough bus drivers to run every route, every day.

Driver Requirements

Potential school bus drivers go through several checks before they get behind the wheel.

In Oklahoma, school bus drivers need a valid Commercial Driver's License with both "Passenger" and "School Bus" endorsements on their license. They also need a current health certificate and have to pass drug and alcohol tests, background checks, and a motor vehicle report.

Northeast Tech does career training in Green Country, and finding enough drivers is always a challenge.

"We try to take care of our drivers as best as we can, like any school would to try to maintain and keep the pay as high as can and try to keep the benefits competitive so that we can maintain our bus drivers," said Thomas Hudson with Northeast Tech.

He says pay could be one of the reasons that it's hard to retain drivers. The average base salary for bus drivers in Oklahoma is $17.62 an hour.

The job-hunting site Indeed says that's 19% below the national average.

Driver Experience

One woman we talked to has worked for Broken Arrow Public Schools for 10 years.

Tequila Fiyar started as a bus driver and worked her way up to the administrative side of transportation. She says Broken Arrow pays its drivers well, but she says not every district has that ability.

"I'm thinking the pay could affect that and maybe the hours that we drive because there's split shifts," she said.

Some might think driving a school bus is more hassle than a reward, but for Heather Paris, the job is truly fulfilling. She's been a bus driver for nearly 11 years and works at Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Q&A With Bus Driver

Q: What do you love most about being a bus driver?

A: "Interacting with the kids is one of the best parts of my job. My role is to get them to and from school safely, and I want to create a welcoming environment. I greet my students with a smile!"

Q: How would you describe the work environment?

A: "It's very positive overall. We're one team, from the superintendent down to our transportation management team. They create a family atmosphere, making it enjoyable to come to work, and everyone is supportive of each other."

Q: What is your experience with training to become a bus driver?

A: "Training can be stressful, and everyone's experience is different, especially for new license holders. It’s changed a lot since I got my CDL over nine years ago. Thankfully, with the training through Broken Arrow Public Schools, I had support every step of the way."

Q: Do you see yourself driving buses for another 5 to 10 years?

A: "Probably! I'd like to retire with Broken Arrow."

Heather's passion for her job shines through, proving that driving a school bus can be a rewarding career.

Job Openings

There are several districts hiring drivers:

