Shots fired inside Tulsa Walmart; security guard confronts suspect

By: Jeromee Scot

Tulsa Police are investigating after shots were fired inside a Walmart in south Tulsa late Tuesday night, leading to a confrontation involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart located along East 81st Street near South Lewis Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting inside the store. Witnesses told police the suspect fired several shots before fleeing.

Police said the off-duty deputy, employed through a private security company called Allied, confronted the shooter near the registers after hearing gunshots and fired at the suspect. The suspects initially attempted to exit through the locked front doors and then ran toward the back, exiting through a rear emergency exit.

Shortly after the incident, police received a call from a local hospital reporting that a man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was identified as Ryon Williams, one of the suspects shot by the deputy. After treatment, Williams was taken to the Detective Division for questioning.

Officers also located and detained a second suspect, identified as Justice Rogers, who was found hiding under a bridge just north of the Walmart with the assistance of the Tulsa Police Helicopter and a K9 Officer.

Investigators learned that the shooting began when Williams and Rogers confronted a man inside a bathroom stall, grabbing his bag from underneath. When the victim exited the stall, one suspect fired shots at him, prompting the active shooter calls. The victim was not injured.

Williams was arrested on complaints of Shooting with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm by an Adjudicated Delinquent, and Larceny.

Rogers was arrested on complaints of Shooting with Intent to Kill, Larceny, and several outstanding warrants from Washington County.

No customers inside the Walmart were hurt.