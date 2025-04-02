ODVA, Major Talent partner to help Oklahoma veterans reenter workforce

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs recently partnered with an organization called Major Talent to help veterans transition back into the workforce.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs recently partnered with an organization called Major Talent to help veterans transition back into the workforce.

This collaboration will provide veterans with resources to craft résumés, prepare for interviews, and secure job placements across various industries. Here's how the partnership looks to help veterans find jobs, especially in the Tulsa area.

Q: How many veterans are in Oklahoma, and why is this program particularly important for them?

A: Oklahoma is home to over 270,000 veterans. The ODVA believes this partnership with Major Talent will serve as a valuable resource for veterans looking to re-enter the workforce, especially as Tulsa continues to grow and expand its business opportunities.

Q: How will Major Talent assist veterans in finding jobs?

A: Major Talent will help veterans build résumés and connect them with job opportunities. They specialize in translating military skills into civilian terms, offering tailored career development programs, including interview preparation and job placement strategies.

Q: What kinds of jobs can veterans expect to find through this program?

A: Veterans can find jobs across various fields, including engineering and IT. Many veterans already possess valuable skills that align with these industries, and the program aims to connect them with employers in need of these talents.

Q: What does Daron Hoggatt from ODVA say about the program's impact on Tulsa?

A: Daron Hoggatt, spokesperson for ODVA, notes that Tulsa has an active veteran community and that as the city grows, more job opportunities will become available for veterans. He emphasizes that employing veterans benefits both the veterans and the local economy.

Q: How can veterans interested in this program get involved?

A: Veterans can visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs website to learn more about the program and access the resources available through the partnership with Major Talent.