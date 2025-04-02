Cleanup underway after severe storms, tornado damage in Green Country

Severe storms moved through northeast Oklahoma on Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain, hail, and tornadoes.

By: Brooke Cox

Emergency crews and residents are assessing damage after severe storms, including possible tornadoes, moved through northeastern Oklahoma early Wednesday morning.

Owasso city officials are working alongside Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments to respond to storm damage that stretched approximately 11 miles. Radar and debris analysis suggest the possibility of an unconfirmed tornado, though no injuries have been reported.

A possible tornado near Owasso flipped semi-trailers at the Whirlpool plant, and damage was also reported in Owasso, Broken Arrow, and Turley.

City crews in Owasso are actively assisting those affected. In Tulsa, power outages and downed tree limbs have been reported, particularly on the north side of the city, especially north of 36th Street North.

Power outages impacted hundreds of customers in Green Country. Strong winds, hail, and severe thunderstorms were widespread before a cold front pushed the storms eastward out of the state.

Officials urge residents to use caution while assessing storm damage and to report any downed power lines or hazards.

The City of Owasso wants residents to know of the following free services to help after the storm:

For tree damage cleanup and assessment: Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 405-516-4822. Residents can also fill out a “request assistance” form at okdisasterhelp.org. For major debris cleanup and haul-off: Cattle Creek Removal (918-210-8411) and Junk Happens LLC (918-409-0828). For tarping: Keeley Properties at 918-902-0156. For pet boarding: SAHO at 918-205-4295 and Family Animal Medicine at 918-609-6111 are offering free boarding days.

See Also:

Owasso coordinates storm response as damage extends across 11 miles

Tornado near Owasso flips semi-trailers at Whirlpool plant

Storm Damage Pics: Homes & Cars Damaged; Half-Dozen Utility Polls Knocked Off Kilter By Storm Winds In Owasso

Possible Tornado Kicks Up Debris Near Keetonville Hill, Claremore Area﻿

----

TIMELINE:

8:40 a.m. — Owasso City crews are working to assess damage in the area and help those in need.

8:18 a.m. — Tornado near Owasso flips semi-trailers at Whirlpool plant

7:41 a.m. — Reports are coming in of damage in Owasso, Broken Arrow, and Turley.

Storm Damage Pics: Homes & Cars Damaged; Half-Dozen Utility Polls Knocked Off Kilter By Storm Winds In Owasso

7:29 a.m. — Storm Tracker Bob Rohloff reported seeing a funnel cloud developing but didn't drop near Vinita.

7:26 a.m. — Travis Meyer reports the storm Northeast of Morris along Highway 16 could pick up near Haskell.

7:10 a.m. — The City of Tulsa has reported limbs down and power outages on the north side of town. They ask anyone north of 36th Street North to watch for any potential hazards.

7:07 a.m. — Possible Tornado Kicks Up Debris Near Keetonville Hill, Claremore Area

7:00 a.m. — Power outages have been reported for 513 customers in Pawnee County and 675 customers in Osage County.

6:41 a.m. — A tornado warning has been issued for Rogers and Tulsa counties until 7:15 a.m. Travis Meyer is tracking circulation northeast of Owasso.

6:33 a.m. — Storm Tracker Bob Rohloff has reported heavy rain and pea to dime-sized hail east of Bartlesville.

6:29 a.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Craig, Creek, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties until 7:15 a.m.

6:16 a.m. — The storm is expected to hit the Tulsa metro around 6:30 a.m.

TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

6:08 a.m. — 50-60 mph winds have been reported around the Skiatook and Keystone lake areas.

6:05 a.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carter, Cleveland, Garvin, Hughes, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Stephens counties until 6:45 a.m.

6:00 a.m. — Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

5:35 a.m. — Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports

5:32 a.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lincoln, Logan, Payne, Osage, and Pawnee counties.

5:27 a.m. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cleveland, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Jefferson, McClain, and Stephens Counties until 6:15 a.m.

5:13 a.m. — A tornado warning has been issued for Osage County until 5:30 a.m.

----

Tornado Watch Underway Early This Morning

Thunderstorms, including all modes of severe weather threats, will remain possible for the next few hours before a cold front moves across eastern Oklahoma, pushing most storms out of the state into Arkansas.

Please stay aware of your surroundings early this morning, as severe weather is possible, with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be possible. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out in this environment. A tornado watch remains until 10 a.m.

🔗Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do