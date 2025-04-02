Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports

Breaking: Tornado near Pearsona, Myers, Oklahoma; Washington County next in storm's path. Stay updated with real-time severe weather coverage.

By: Carrie Winchel

News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone said a tornado was on the ground and doing damage just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near Pearsona and Myers.

News On 6 Stormtracker Bob Rohloff reported from 99 and 60 just north of Pawhuska on Wednesday morning.

Crone said the storm is moving fast and that Osage County residents should be taking precautions.

Washington County could see this storm by 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The tornado warning for Osage County has since expired.

