Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 6:17 am
As severe storms and at least one confirmed tornado moved across northeastern Oklahoma Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reported very strong winds from Highway 51 near Yale, Oklahoma, at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Castor said winds were gusting at 60 miles per hour or more.
"These things have picked up a lot of energy once they crossed 35," Castor said.
Castor's camera captured a "lowered area" in the clouds just south of Yale.
