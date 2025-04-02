Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Gusting winds reported near Yale, Oklahoma amid severe storms. Stay ahead of the weather with our live updates.

By: Carrie Winchel

As severe storms and at least one confirmed tornado moved across northeastern Oklahoma Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reported very strong winds from Highway 51 near Yale, Oklahoma, at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Castor said winds were gusting at 60 miles per hour or more.

"These things have picked up a lot of energy once they crossed 35," Castor said.

Castor's camera captured a "lowered area" in the clouds just south of Yale.

