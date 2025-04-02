Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Gusting winds reported near Yale, Oklahoma amid severe storms. Stay ahead of the weather with our live updates.

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 6:17 am

By: Carrie Winchel


YALE, Okla. -

As severe storms and at least one confirmed tornado moved across northeastern Oklahoma Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reported very strong winds from Highway 51 near Yale, Oklahoma, at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma

Castor said winds were gusting at 60 miles per hour or more.

"These things have picked up a lot of energy once they crossed 35," Castor said.

MORE UPDATES: TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

Castor's camera captured a "lowered area" in the clouds just south of Yale.

MORE TRACKER VIDEO: Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

Top Headlines

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025

April 2nd, 2025