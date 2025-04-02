TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

News On 6's Alan Crone and Stephen Nehrenz are tracking severe storms in the Tulsa metro. Here is a timeline for that line of storms to arrive.

By: Carrie Winchel

-

News On 6's Alan Crone and Stephen Nehrenz are tracking severe storms in the Tulsa metro. Here is a timeline for that line of storms to arrive.

8 a.m. Talequah 7:46 a.m. Hulbert 7:40 a.m. Vinita 7:34 a.m. Fort Gibson 7:44 a.m. Braggs 7:28 a.m. Muskogee 7:28 a.m. Wagoner

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma

A tornado warning was issued for Tulsa and Rogers County at 6:40 a.m. It expired at 7:05 a.m. after a potential tornado touched down along Highway 20

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, a tornado warning in Osage County had expired.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are still active for the Tulsa metro area.

The storms had slowed Wednesday morning, but strong winds and tornado potential remain.

MORE TRACKER VIDEO: Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports

MORE TRACKER VIDEO: Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning, News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports