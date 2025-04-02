Possible Tornado Kicks Up Debris Near Keetonville Hill, Claremore Area

Meteorologists report a possible tornado caused debris along Highway 20 between Owasso and Claremore in the Keetonville Hill area.

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 6:58 am

By: David Prock


Chief Meteorolights Travis Meyer and Alan Crone are tracking severe weather and what may have been a tornado that touched down along Highway 20 between Owasso and Claremore in the Keetonville Hill area.


Around 6:45 a.m. Radar showed a spot along Highway 20 where a large amount of debris may have been thrown into the air, which is indicative of a tornado, but that will be determined once the area can be surveyed.


The storm pushed down the highway through the Keetonville Hill area and then appeared to have weakened North of Claremore around 7 a.m.


The tornado warning for Rogers County expired at 7:05 a.m.


