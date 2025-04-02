Tornado damage in Owasso: Homes destroyed, trees down as neighbors help with cleanup

Severe storm damage in Owasso: Homes hit, trees down, and neighbors stepping up to help in the aftermath.

By: Jonathan Polasek, David Prock

-

Cleanup is underway in Owasso after a tornado ripped through the city overnight, leaving widespread damage in neighborhoods like Fairways at Bailey Ranch.

News On 6’s Jonathan Polasek reported from the ground, where some homes sustained heavy damage while others remained untouched. In one instance, an attic was completely exposed after the storm peeled away part of a home's roof.

Neighbors wasted no time pitching in to help clear debris. One elderly woman, whose front yard was blocked by fallen trees, had community members cutting branches and removing limbs to assist with cleanup.

Owasso police surveyed the area and confirmed significant damage throughout multiple neighborhoods, but fortunately, no injuries had been reported.

One resident described the terrifying moments as the tornado passed through.

“We heard loud crashing, high winds howling, and then suddenly, it just went quiet. I told my wife, ‘We might have actually just gotten hit,’” Trenton White said.

As recovery efforts continue, officials urge residents to stay cautious around downed power lines and unstable debris. Stay with News On 6 for ongoing updates.

The Whirlpool plant in Owasso will be closed for Wednesday after it endured heavy damage to its roof and vehicles.









More Storm Coverage:

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 surveys damage

Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma

TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports