Tornado near Owasso flips semi-trailers at Whirlpool plant

A tornado near Owasso flipped several semi-trailers near the Whirlpool plant along Highway 75, though the building itself sustained minimal damage.

By: Brooke Cox

-

A tornado that moved through the Owasso area caused damage near the Whirlpool plant, flipping several semi-trailers along Highway 75.

While the tornado appeared to clip the building, initial reports indicate minimal damage to the structure itself.

Operations at the facility are closed Wednesday.

However, debris is scattered across the area, and the storm's strong winds tossed multiple trailers.

More Storm Coverage:

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 surveys damage

Owasso storm: Photos show possible tornado damage to homes, trees, utility poles and fences

Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma

TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports