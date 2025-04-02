Tornado near Owasso flips semi-trailers at Whirlpool plant

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 10:11 am
A tornado that moved through the Owasso area caused damage near the Whirlpool plant, flipping several semi-trailers along Highway 75.
While the tornado appeared to clip the building, initial reports indicate minimal damage to the structure itself.
Operations at the facility are closed Wednesday.
However, debris is scattered across the area, and the storm's strong winds tossed multiple trailers.
More Storm Coverage:
Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 surveys damage
Owasso storm: Photos show possible tornado damage to homes, trees, utility poles and fences
Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma
TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro
Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports
Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025