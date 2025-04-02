How PGA HOPE is changing lives for veterans and active military members

PGA HOPE is introducing and teaching golf to veterans and active duty military. The program's mission is to enhance veterans and military members physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

A program started by the PGA of America Reach Foundation is introducing and teaching golf to veterans and active duty military. It is called PGA HOPE, an acronym that stands for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere. The mission is to change and save veterans and active duty military service members' lives through the power of golf.

What is PGA HOPE?

PGA HOPE is a six to eight-week curriculum led by PGA professionals at golf courses across the country. The goal of the program is to enhance veterans' and military members' physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being. PGA HOPE has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow direct referrals to the program as a form of therapy.

Who can participate?

PGA HOPE welcomes all veterans and active duty military service members regardless of their background or ability. All programs are provided at no cost to participating veterans. In 2024, the foundation said PGA HOPE served 17,000 veterans across more than 550 locations.

Is there a program near me?

Oklahoma is part of the South Central section of the PGA of America. Eight golf courses in the state offer the PGA HOPE program, including LaFortune Park Golf Course and Page Belcher Golf Course in Tulsa, Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club in Broken Arrow, and South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks. To find out when the next session will begin for each course, click here.