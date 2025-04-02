Pistons at Thunder preview: last meeting, J.B. Bickerstaff, where to watch, odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to extend 10-game winning streak

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Thunder have been dominant during their 10-game winning streak, their second-longest streak of the season. OKC has a point differential of 184 during the streak, winning each game by an average of 18.4 points. A win tonight will tie the single-season franchise record set by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics.

The NBA suspended Isaiah Stewart for two games and Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser for one game each following a fight between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota's Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo also received one-game suspensions. The incident occurred during Sunday's game after a series of hard fouls led to a confrontation between Reid and Holland, which escalated and involved players from both teams on the baseline.

The Pistons will now be without Stewart, Holland, Sasser, and Cade Cunningham. This will be the fifth straight game Cunningham has missed due to a calf injury.

Full Injury Report:

Ousmane Dieng – out Alex Ducas – out Nikola Topic – out Aaron Wiggins – out Ajay Mitchell – out Cade Cunningham – doubtful Marcus Sasser – out Ron Holland – out Isaiah Stewart – out Tobias Harris – probable Jaden Ivey – out

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 48 points, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 113-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on March 15.

SGA was efficient, hitting 17 of 26 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also contributed six assists and three steals, helping Oklahoma City win their ninth game in the last 10.

Cason Wallace scored 20 points for the Thunder, while Isaiah Hartenstein added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For Detroit, Cade Cunningham struggled, finishing with just 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting before being ejected in the third quarter for arguing with officials.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 18 points, and Dennis Schroder, filling in for Cunningham, posted 17 points and 11 assists off the bench.

A key moment in the game came during a chaotic third quarter when the Pistons were called for five technical fouls, including three in a heated exchange with 48 seconds left in the period. Cunningham received both of his technical fouls during this stretch, as did Schroder.

The return of J.B. Bickerstaff

The Pistons coach angrily complained about the officiating in the last matchup with the Thunder.

"I'm disgusted by the way that game was officiated," Bickerstaff said. "The level of disrespect was above and beyond. They have a guy fall down and trip on his own teammate's foot, they review us for a hostile act. They throw an elbow to our chest and neck area, I ask to at least take a look at it (on video). ... No one would take a look at it.

"The disrespect has gone far enough, and I'm not going to allow our guys to be treated the way they were tonight."

Looking Ahead

The Thunder will visit Houston on Friday night at 7:00 against the current 2-seed Rockets.

Game Info

April 2, 2025, 7:30

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, ESPN

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 13.5-point favorites via FanDuel

