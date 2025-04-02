Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 surveys damage

Storm damage is being reported in Owasso after a possible tornado tore through the area, leaving homes destroyed, power lines down, and residents assessing the aftermath.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Storm damage is being reported in Owasso after a tornado tore through the area, leaving homes destroyed, power lines down, and residents assessing the aftermath.

Osage SkyNews 6 captured aerial footage of some of the hardest-hit areas, primarily between 86th Street North and 96th Street North, from Mingo to Garnett.

The Fairways at Bailey Ranch, a residential neighborhood near Bailey Ranch Golf Club, sustained significant damage, with several two-story homes losing roofs and upper levels. Insulation and debris were scattered across properties, and some areas were left without power.

The storm's impact was particularly evident near Highway 169, where aerial views showed entire rooftops torn off homes and widespread debris. Many residents are now awaiting insurance assessments as they begin the recovery process.

Pilot Dustin Stone surveyed the storm’s path from Turley near 66th Street North and Lewis up to Highway 169 and 96th Street North. Roofs were ripped off homes, debris was scattered across streets, and downed trees and power lines left many without electricity.

Another round of severe storms is expected later tonight and into the early morning hours, raising fears of additional damage in the region.

Stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.





More Storm Coverage:

Owasso storm: Photos show possible tornado damage to homes, trees, utility poles and fences

Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma

TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports



