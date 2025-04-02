Outdoor Pics With Tess: Princess Shedhunter Kenzi

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Brooke Cox

Kenzi Burnside has done a lot of things in the outdoors, but this year was her first time to go on an adventure hunting for deer antler sheds.

Her dad, Mike, would tilt her track chair so she could see the terrain. Then, Kenzi would direct him to the shed playing "hot or cold."

He says she almost jumped out of her chair when she spotted her first shed.

Kenzi, who was born with cerebral palsy, said it was an "epic" day and requested to be called "Princess Shedhunter" when they got home.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.