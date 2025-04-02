Residents begin recovery efforts in Owasso after tornado damages homes

Residents in Owasso are beginning the difficult task of cleaning up after a tornado tore through their community early Wednesday, leaving homes destroyed and power outages across the area.

By: News On 6

-

Residents in Owasso are beginning the difficult task of cleaning up after a tornado tore through their community early Wednesday, leaving homes destroyed and power outages across the area.

News On 6’s Jayden Brannon is on the ground, speaking with homeowners who had only seconds to take cover before the storm hit. One resident recalled the terrifying moment the tornado ripped the roof off his home while his son was still upstairs in the shower. The father was able to rush upstairs and bring his son to safety just as the structure began to give way.

Neighbors in the Fairways at Bailey Ranch neighborhood, one of the hardest-hit areas, are rallying together to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process. Many homes sustained severe damage, with roofs torn off and insulation scattered across streets and vehicles. First responders, roofing contractors, and utility crews are also in the area assisting residents.

Despite the destruction, many residents expressed gratitude that their families made it through the storm safely. One homeowner, surveying the wreckage of his home, told News On 6 that he’s just thankful his family and pets are unharmed.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma, more than 1,600 customers are without power, with 766 outages reported in the Owasso area alone as of 10 a.m.

Severe weather threats remain in the forecast for later tonight and early Thursday morning.

More Storm Coverage:

Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 surveys damage

Owasso storm: Photos show possible tornado damage to homes, trees, utility poles and fences

Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma

TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro

Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports

Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports



