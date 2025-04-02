Owasso declares state of emergency, coordinates storm response after EF1 tornado sweeps through

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 4:45 pm
Owasso city officials are working alongside Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments to respond to storm damage that stretched approximately 11 miles, from Hwy. 75 and 76th Street to U.S. 20 and 188th E. Ave. So far, no injuries have been reported.
The Owasso City Council held an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and declared a state of emergency. The National Weather Service says survey crews found "high-end" EF1 tornado damage and estimated winds between 100-110 MPH.
The storm caused significant damage across several areas, with the following reports:
Emergency crews are urging residents to stay clear of downed power lines and damaged utilities. Roadway barricades are in place for safety and should not be crossed.
The City of Owasso wants residents to know of the following free services to help after the storm:
