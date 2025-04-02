Owasso declares state of emergency, coordinates storm response after EF1 tornado sweeps through

Owasso city officials are coordinating storm response efforts after an unconfirmed tornado caused significant damage across an 11-mile path, with no injuries reported and various areas experiencing structural and utility damage.

By: Brooke Cox

Owasso city officials are working alongside Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments to respond to storm damage that stretched approximately 11 miles, from Hwy. 75 and 76th Street to U.S. 20 and 188th E. Ave. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The Owasso City Council held an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday and declared a state of emergency. The National Weather Service says survey crews found "high-end" EF1 tornado damage and estimated winds between 100-110 MPH.

The storm caused significant damage across several areas, with the following reports:

Bailey Ranch: Structural and fencing damage Carrington Pointe: Roof damage north of 83rd St. N. Coffee Creek: Confirmed damage, extent still being assessed El Rio Vista: Damage to fencing and roofing Fairways: Significant damage Lake Valley: Confirmed damage, extent still being assessed Watercolours: Tree and siding damage

Emergency crews are urging residents to stay clear of downed power lines and damaged utilities. Roadway barricades are in place for safety and should not be crossed.

The City of Owasso wants residents to know of the following free services to help after the storm:

For tree damage cleanup and assessment: Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 405-516-4822. Residents can also fill out a “request assistance” form at okdisasterhelp.org. For major debris cleanup and haul-off: Cattle Creek Removal (918-210-8411) and Junk Happens LLC (918-409-0828). For tarping: Keeley Properties at 918-902-0156. For pet boarding: SAHO at 918-205-4295 and Family Animal Medicine at 918-609-6111 are offering free boarding days.

