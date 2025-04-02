Cleanup is underway in Owasso after NWS-reported EF1 tornado hits 96th & Garnett area

Cleanup efforts are underway in Owasso after a tornado tore through the city early Tuesday, leaving behind significant damage to homes and neighborhoods.

By: Cal Day

-

Cleanup efforts are underway in Owasso after a tornado tore through the city early Wednesday, leaving behind significant damage to homes and neighborhoods.

News On 6’s Cal Day reported from East 96th Street North and Garnett, where the storm ripped roofs off houses, scattered tree limbs across streets, and left residents in shock.

One homeowner described having only seconds to take cover before the tornado hit. “The sirens went off, our phones went off, and then it was here,” they said.

Tyson Mosley said his teenage son was upstairs in the shower when the storm struck, forcing him to jump over debris inside their home to reach safety. The tornado tore off the roof, causing ceilings to collapse and insulation to blow throughout the neighborhood.

"It's still kind of surreal," Mosley said. "Until we're probably sleeping at a different place tonight, then it'll kind of hit. But right now, we're just in that mode of taking care of things."

Despite the destruction, the community is coming together to help. Volunteers arrived quickly to assist neighbors in clearing debris, and families are sorting through what they can salvage. Many residents are packing up and leaving, some expecting to be displaced for months as they search for temporary housing.

Owasso police confirmed that no injuries have been reported. Officers will be stationed overnight in the hardest-hit areas to prevent potential looting and ensure safety.

Stay with News On 6 for continued coverage, including more photos and updates on recovery efforts.

