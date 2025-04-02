Emergency crews respond in Owasso where tornadic storm left 10-mile path of destruction

Severe storms wreaked havoc in Owasso, causing a 10-mile path of destruction and damaging homes and power lines, but no injuries were reported.

By: David Prock, Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Severe storms caused widespread damage in Owasso, leaving homes destroyed and power lines down across the area.

Path of Destruction Spans 10 Miles

City officials said the path of destruction stretches approximately 10 miles, from Highway 75 and 76th Street North to Highway 20 and 188th East Avenue.

Emergency Crews Urge Caution

Emergency crews are asking residents to avoid downed power lines and other damaged utilities to allow workers to make repairs safely. Crews are currently clearing debris and securing damaged roofs with tarps.

Police Ask Public To Avoid Restricted Areas

Police urge drivers not to bypass barricades set up around affected areas. Several residents say they are shocked by the damage and expect cleanup efforts to take time. Many neighbors have stepped in to help, offering water and snacks to those in need.

Authorities report no injuries at this time.

