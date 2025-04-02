Emergency crews respond in Owasso where tornadic storm left 10-mile path of destruction

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 5:29 pm
Severe storms caused widespread damage in Owasso, leaving homes destroyed and power lines down across the area.
City officials said the path of destruction stretches approximately 10 miles, from Highway 75 and 76th Street North to Highway 20 and 188th East Avenue.
Emergency crews are asking residents to avoid downed power lines and other damaged utilities to allow workers to make repairs safely. Crews are currently clearing debris and securing damaged roofs with tarps.
Police Ask Public To Avoid Restricted Areas
Police urge drivers not to bypass barricades set up around affected areas. Several residents say they are shocked by the damage and expect cleanup efforts to take time. Many neighbors have stepped in to help, offering water and snacks to those in need.
Authorities report no injuries at this time.
More Storm Coverage:
Owasso storm: Photos show possible tornado damage to homes, trees, utility poles and fences
Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Owasso; Osage SkyNews 6 surveys damage
Tracking severe weather across Oklahoma
TIMELINE: When severe weather will impact the Tulsa metro
Strong winds in Yale, OK Wednesday morning News On 6 StormTracker Von Castor reports
Tornado in Osage County, Oklahoma, News On 6 StormTracker Bob Rohloff reports
April 2nd, 2025
April 1st, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025