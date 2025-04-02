Tornado in Owasso leaves 10-mile path of damage

Tornados touch down in Owasso, causing substantial damage and affecting traffic. Officials confirm there were no injuries, warn against ignoring traffic barricades.

By: Victor Pozadas

Two tornados were reported to have touched down early morning Wednesday, one of them hit the city of Owasso.

Police say several homes were damaged around the 96th Street North and Garnett Rd. area where the path of destruction was reportedly 10 miles long. The stretch ran from Highway 75 and 76th Street to Highway 20 and 188 East Ave.

Officials have reported damaged homes and several damaged utilities and downed powerlines, where they have set-up barricades to direct traffic through the hazards.

Emergency crews are asking people to stay away from the barricades, so it's important to not drive around them.

No injuries were reported in the tornado according to authorities.