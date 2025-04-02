Governor Stitt speaks out on firing of Oklahoma Forestry Director Mark Goeller

Governor Kevin Stitt spoke to News On 6' Wednesday morning about his decision to fire Oklahoma Forestry Service Director Mark Goeller for his agency's response to the wildfire outbreak in March.

By: Tyler Whitehead

Governor Kevin Stitt spoke to News On 6's Cal Day Wednesday morning about his decision to fire Oklahoma Forestry Service Director Mark Goeller after the agency's response to the March wildfire outbreak.

"Nobody in government ever gets fired, and if when somebody does a bad job, this governor is going to fire them," Governor Stitt said Wednesday morning.

Can you give specific examples of what went into your decision to ask for his (Goeller's) termination?

"We just want to make sure that those forestry folks have the resources on target. The taxpayers pay 130 firefighters and all the equipment year-round. I think most Oklahomans think that if there's a fire, all those resources should be going to that fire during that one-week period," the governor said.

Stitt called the wildfire outbreak the worst in state history after over 500 homes were destroyed. He claimed the Oklahoma Forestry Service was MIA during a lot of the disaster.

What Governor Stitt said he wants to do moving forward

Moving forward, the governor said he wants to follow moves in line with President Donald Trump by getting money out of the bureaucracy and handing it down to local levels.

"Let's get money down to the actual firefighters and the volunteer firefighters. We've got amazing firefighters across the state. Why do we waste money at this bureaucracy instead of getting that down? So, it's the same thing Trump is doing nationally. Let's get the money out of the bureaucracy and get it down to the locals," he said.

Timeline & Reaction:

March 26: Governor Stitt announces Mark Goeller's termination

The governor made the announcement during a press conference at the state capitol on March 26, saying he did not think Goeller did a good job handling the fires.

March 28: Reaction in support of the former state forestry director

Some state leaders and firefighters voiced their frustration over Governor Stitt's decision. Attorney General Gentner Drummond responded with the following statement on March 28.

"It should be inconceivable to think that the courage, skill and herculean work of firefighters across the state would be rewarded with the sudden and inexplicable ouster of Director Goeller,” Drummond said. “Honestly, the Governor’s action is baffling. While the wildfires that swept through our state this month exacted a heavy toll, the death and devastation would have been far, far worse without the strong coordinated effort of firefighters and Oklahoma Forestry Services."

Olive volunteer fire chief Jason Dobson is also frustrated over the decision and the governor's comments.

"It was a slap in the face to all of us," he said. "It made us feel like if the Forestry didn't do a good enough job, the fire departments didn't do a good enough job either."

Read reaction:

March 28: Follow up statement from the Governor's Office:

"Oklahoma just faced the worst wildfire in our state’s history. Over 515 families lost their homes. When lives are on the line, every resource must be deployed without hesitation. It became clear that didn’t happen. At the forestry director’s direction, firefighting resources were delayed, unused, or even called back during critical moments. That’s unacceptable. For this reason, he has been relieved of duty. We are committed to rebuilding stronger, and that starts with rebuilding trust in the agencies that are meant to protect us."

The Governor's Office did not provide specifics on what resources were withheld or recalled.

March 30: Former Forestry Director Mark Goeller releases statement online:

The former director posted on social media, claiming he had been falsely accused of not meeting the standards required by his position.

"I have been falsely accused of not performing the duties necessary to protect life and property in a timely manner," Goeller said. "The Agency to which I dedicated over 40 years of my life was said to have performed poorly. Preparations were made well in advance, the public was notified of the impending fire danger, firefighting resources were ordered and in place."

