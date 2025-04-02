OSU extends Jacie Hoyt's contract with Cowgirls on her birthday

OSU extends Jacie Hoyt's contract with the women's basketball program

By: Ravin Ray

The morning of Jacie Hoyt celebrating her 38th birthday, the perfect present was presented to her.





Hoyt and Oklahoma State have agreed to a new contract that includes an extension and a raise.

















Two years ago, Jacie was granted an extension after leading the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament under her first year as the head coach. Now, another contract has been negotiated.









A Season To Remember Under Hoyt





The Cowgirls racked up 25 wins on the season, the third-best total in program history and finished 17-1 on their home floor this year for their best regular-season win total at home in program history.





The team finished third in the Big 12 regular season and tournament and made the NCAA Tournament.





In three seasons at OSU, Hoyt has a record of 60-35. With a winning percentage of .632, Hoyt currently holds the best winning percentage of any coach in team history.