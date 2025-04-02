Gavin Freeman talks Cowboys' new offense, Iman Oates discusses team leadership at OSU spring practice

As spring football practice continues, wide receiver Gavin Freeman and defensive tackle Iman Oates are adjusting to new offensive strategies and emerging leadership roles.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

As spring football practice continues, wide receiver Gavin Freeman and defensive tackle Iman Oates are adjusting to new offensive strategies and emerging leadership roles. Freeman shared insights on Doug Meacham’s offense and the quarterback group, while Oates highlighted the intensity of practice and standout newcomers on defense.

Wide Receiver Gavin Freeman

On Doug Meacham's offense:

"It's going to be my fourth year in the air raid type of system, so we've got a couple of new things, but everything else was pretty smooth, so it's nice."

On the quarterbacks:

"They can all play. All four of them could play anywhere. Working with them is easy because they understand what you do and they understand what you do, so it's just getting the chemistry down."

On the decision to take a redshirt last season:

"It's tough for sure, just because you know you're not going to play, but you've just got to have a mindset every practice that you want to get better. You're not getting better technically for this season but for next season. So, you want to help everybody else around you."

Defensive Tackle Iman Oates

On if practice has been intense:

"Oh, definitely, and that's what you need too as a defensive line. Especially having the juice come from your coach, you know he has the energy. He brings it. We bring it. He brings it out of us. It's been great."

On which newcomers have stood out to him:

"I'd say Jaylen Davies, defensive back wise. I like the linebackers Brandon Rawls [and] Bryan McCoy. [They're] real commanders in that first group, being vocal because they get the calls and have to relay it to us and everything like that. So, I'd say those three for sure."

On being a veteran and a leader:

"It's funny because when guys come in, they kind of have this idea of me, like 'This is your team' or whatever the case may be, and I'm cool. I'm chill. If people already look at you this way and then you know your role, you kind of mold into it naturally and you just accept it as it is. You know just being me and doing what I normally do, and then people taking heed to that and just everybody coming together."