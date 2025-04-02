Transfer Portal Updates Around The State: Women's Basketball

Tracking four programs in the state on who they add from the transfer portal and who enters

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 4:08 pm

By: Ravin Ray


Tulsa -

Here is a tracker on four programs in the state on who they've added from the transfer portal, and who enters in women's basketball:


Oklahoma State


Kennedy Evans, 5-10, G, Fr. (0.2 ppg – 8 games)

Brenna Butler, 5-6, G, Soph. (0.4 ppg – 9 games)


So far, the Cowgirls added Tyla Heard, a strong guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma from the Golden Eagles and will reunite with her sister, Stailee, on the team. As well as former standout guard for the BYU Cougars, Amari Whiting, who averaged 10.3 ppg last season.



Oklahoma


Landry Allen, 6-3, F, Soph. (1.8 ppg)

Kierston Johnson, 6-4, F, Jr. (2.2 ppg)

Reyna Scott, 5-10, G, Jr. (4.8 ppg)


Tulsa


Brooklyn Alexander, 6-1, G, Fr. (0.5 ppg)

McKayla Miller, 6-1, G, So. (0.9 ppg)

Cam Matthews, 5-7, G, Jr. (1.7 ppg)

Kennedi Alexander, 6-1, G, Fr. (3.3 ppg)

Elise Hill, 5-7, G, Soph. (10.9 ppg, 1.4 spg)



Oral Roberts


Mary Carden, 6-6, C, Fr. (1.8 ppg)

Tyla Heard, 5-11, G, Fr. (2.3 ppg) -- committed to Oklahoma State March 28th

Alayna Kraus, 5-8, G, Fr. (3.3 ppg)

Emily Robinson, 5-10, G, Soph. (10 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Taleyah Jones, 5-10, G, Jr. (18.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
Ravin Ray
Ravin Ray

Ravin began her professional career in Abilene, Texas at KTAB and KRBC as a sports anchor/reporter, covering all sports including Texas High School football, basketball, softball, baseball and many others. Ravin joined News On 6 as a sports reporter in September 2023.

