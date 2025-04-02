Transfer Portal Updates Around The State: Women's Basketball

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 4:08 pm
Here is a tracker on four programs in the state on who they've added from the transfer portal, and who enters in women's basketball:
Kennedy Evans, 5-10, G, Fr. (0.2 ppg – 8 games)
Brenna Butler, 5-6, G, Soph. (0.4 ppg – 9 games)
So far, the Cowgirls added Tyla Heard, a strong guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma from the Golden Eagles and will reunite with her sister, Stailee, on the team. As well as former standout guard for the BYU Cougars, Amari Whiting, who averaged 10.3 ppg last season.
Landry Allen, 6-3, F, Soph. (1.8 ppg)
Kierston Johnson, 6-4, F, Jr. (2.2 ppg)
Reyna Scott, 5-10, G, Jr. (4.8 ppg)
Brooklyn Alexander, 6-1, G, Fr. (0.5 ppg)
McKayla Miller, 6-1, G, So. (0.9 ppg)
Cam Matthews, 5-7, G, Jr. (1.7 ppg)
Kennedi Alexander, 6-1, G, Fr. (3.3 ppg)
Elise Hill, 5-7, G, Soph. (10.9 ppg, 1.4 spg)
Mary Carden, 6-6, C, Fr. (1.8 ppg)
Tyla Heard, 5-11, G, Fr. (2.3 ppg) -- committed to Oklahoma State March 28th
Alayna Kraus, 5-8, G, Fr. (3.3 ppg)
Emily Robinson, 5-10, G, Soph. (10 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg)
Taleyah Jones, 5-10, G, Jr. (18.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg)
April 2nd, 2025
March 30th, 2025
March 15th, 2025
April 2nd, 2025
April 2nd, 2025