Transfer Portal Updates Around The State: Women's Basketball

Tracking four programs in the state on who they add from the transfer portal and who enters

By: Ravin Ray

Here is a tracker on four programs in the state on who they've added from the transfer portal, and who enters in women's basketball:





Oklahoma State





Kennedy Evans, 5-10, G, Fr. (0.2 ppg – 8 games)

Brenna Butler, 5-6, G, Soph. (0.4 ppg – 9 games)





So far, the Cowgirls added Tyla Heard, a strong guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma from the Golden Eagles and will reunite with her sister, Stailee, on the team. As well as former standout guard for the BYU Cougars, Amari Whiting, who averaged 10.3 ppg last season.









Oklahoma





Landry Allen, 6-3, F, Soph. (1.8 ppg)

Kierston Johnson, 6-4, F, Jr. (2.2 ppg)

Reyna Scott, 5-10, G, Jr. (4.8 ppg)





Tulsa





Brooklyn Alexander, 6-1, G, Fr. (0.5 ppg)

McKayla Miller, 6-1, G, So. (0.9 ppg)

Cam Matthews, 5-7, G, Jr. (1.7 ppg)

Kennedi Alexander, 6-1, G, Fr. (3.3 ppg)

Elise Hill, 5-7, G, Soph. (10.9 ppg, 1.4 spg)









Oral Roberts





Mary Carden, 6-6, C, Fr. (1.8 ppg)

Tyla Heard, 5-11, G, Fr. (2.3 ppg) -- committed to Oklahoma State March 28th

Alayna Kraus, 5-8, G, Fr. (3.3 ppg)

Emily Robinson, 5-10, G, Soph. (10 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Taleyah Jones, 5-10, G, Jr. (18.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg)







