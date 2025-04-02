Maximizing your workout: Tips from OrangeTheory Midtown

Rachel Swepson with OrangeTheory Midtown shared common fitness pitfalls and tips to maximize workouts.

By: News On 6

As warmer temperatures arrive, many people are looking for ways to stay active outdoors. However, fitness experts say certain workout mistakes could be holding you back from seeing the best results.

Rachel Swepson with OrangeTheory Midtown shared common fitness pitfalls and tips to maximize workouts.

The Importance of Core Engagement

One of the biggest mistakes people make during exercise is neglecting their core, Swepson said.

“Keeping your core engaged the entire time is a game changer, even if you're just working upper body or lower body exercises,” she said. “Imagine at any moment someone is going to come up and just sucker punch you right in the gut. It protects your spine and keeps your entire body engaged.”

The core isn’t just about abs—it includes the entire midsection.

“It’s everything,” Swepson said. “Your front, your sides, and your back. It’s everything that’s holding your spine together and keeping you upright.”

Lifting Weights: Slow and Steady Wins the Race

Swepson said another common mistake is lifting weights too quickly, especially when using lighter weights.

“Time under tension is the most important,” she said. “Slowing things down helps your muscles engage more to control the weight.”

Using weights that are too heavy can also lead to problems.

“If you’re not getting a full range of motion, think about lightening up your weights,” Swepson advised. “Slowing down your reps ensures your body fully engages to control the movement.”

Running Form: Treadmill vs. Outdoors

Running techniques differ depending on whether you’re on a treadmill or running outside.

“When you're running outside, you are really propelling yourself forward,” Swepson said. “But whether you’re indoors or outdoors, you want to keep your chin up, your shoulders loose, and pump your arms.”

Treadmill running requires less effort to move forward because the belt moves beneath you.

“Taking big strides on a treadmill is unnecessary,” she said. “It’s really just about picking your feet up and down and moving your arms—your legs will follow.”

OrangeTheory’s Dry Try Event

For those looking for a fitness challenge, OrangeTheory Midtown is hosting its "Dry Try" event, a version of a triathlon without the swimming portion.

“It’s 2,000 meters on the rower, 300 bodyweight reps on the weight floor, and then a 5K—so 3.1 miles—on the treadmill,” Swepson said. “Every workout this month is designed to prepare members for the event.”

A teaser workout is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, to give participants a preview of the challenge.

Getting Started with OrangeTheory

For those interested in trying OrangeTheory for the first time, the studio offers a free introductory class.

“You can go online or call the studio,” Swepson said. “Your first class is free. A coach will introduce you to the equipment and the workout, then lead you through 60 minutes of fun.”