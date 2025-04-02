OSBI symposium to bring awareness to sexual assault

The 2025 OSBI Sexual Assault Awareness Symposium was created to raise awareness of their investigations and bring together people from the community to provide resources.

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 5:37 pm

By: Katie Alexander


The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is holding a symposium to bring awareness to the issue of sexual assault.

The new director of the OSBI, Greg Mashburn, joined News On 6 to talk about the event.

Several speakers will be there, as well as booths that are open to the general public.

The event is next Friday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NSU - Broken Arrow.

You can sign up here.
