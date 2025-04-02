Transfer Portal Updates Around The State: Men's Basketball

Tracking four programs in the state on who they add from the transfer portal and who enters

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 5:35 pm

By: Ravin Ray


Tulsa -

Here is a tracker on four programs in the state on who they've added from the transfer portal, and who enters in men's basketball:


Oklahoma State


Connor Dow, 6-6, G, Soph.

C.J. Smith, 6-7, F, Soph.


Oklahoma


Yaya Keita, 6-9, F, R-Jr.

Luke Northweather, 6-11, C, R-Soph.

Jacolb Cole, 6-7, F, R-Fr. --committed to McNeese on March 28th

Duke Miles, 6-2, G, Sr.


Tulsa


Matt Reed, 6-10, F, Soph.

Jaye Nash, 6-3, G, Fr.

Braeden Carrington, 6-5, G, Jr.

Jesaiah McWright, 6-4, G, Jr.

Justin Amadi, 6-7, F, R-Jr.

Tyshawn Archie, 6-0, G, Soph.

Isaiah Barnes, 6-7, G, Jr.

Jared Garcia, 6-9, F, R-Sr.



Oral Roberts


JoJo Moore, 6-4, G, Soph.

Braeden Moore, 6-7, F, R-Jr.

Jackson Skipper, 6-6, F, Jr.

Darius Robinson Jr., 6-1, G, Sr.

Pablo Navarro, 6-4, G, Jr.

Josh Jones, 6-8, C, Jr.

Seth Kruse, 6-2, G, R-Soph.

Naim Ibroci, 6-2, G, R-Fr.

Nevin Ibroci, 6-2, G, R-Fr.
