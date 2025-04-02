Transfer Portal Updates Around The State: Men's Basketball

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 5:35 pm
Here is a tracker on four programs in the state on who they've added from the transfer portal, and who enters in men's basketball:
Connor Dow, 6-6, G, Soph.
C.J. Smith, 6-7, F, Soph.
Yaya Keita, 6-9, F, R-Jr.
Luke Northweather, 6-11, C, R-Soph.
Jacolb Cole, 6-7, F, R-Fr. --committed to McNeese on March 28th
Duke Miles, 6-2, G, Sr.
Matt Reed, 6-10, F, Soph.
Jaye Nash, 6-3, G, Fr.
Braeden Carrington, 6-5, G, Jr.
Jesaiah McWright, 6-4, G, Jr.
Justin Amadi, 6-7, F, R-Jr.
Tyshawn Archie, 6-0, G, Soph.
Isaiah Barnes, 6-7, G, Jr.
Jared Garcia, 6-9, F, R-Sr.
JoJo Moore, 6-4, G, Soph.
Braeden Moore, 6-7, F, R-Jr.
Jackson Skipper, 6-6, F, Jr.
Darius Robinson Jr., 6-1, G, Sr.
Pablo Navarro, 6-4, G, Jr.
Josh Jones, 6-8, C, Jr.
Seth Kruse, 6-2, G, R-Soph.
Naim Ibroci, 6-2, G, R-Fr.
Nevin Ibroci, 6-2, G, R-Fr.
