Transfer Portal Updates Around The State: Men's Basketball

Tracking four programs in the state on who they add from the transfer portal and who enters

By: Ravin Ray

-

Here is a tracker on four programs in the state on who they've added from the transfer portal, and who enters in men's basketball:

Oklahoma State

Connor Dow, 6-6, G, Soph. C.J. Smith, 6-7, F, Soph.

Oklahoma

Yaya Keita, 6-9, F, R-Jr. Luke Northweather, 6-11, C, R-Soph. Jacolb Cole, 6-7, F, R-Fr. --committed to McNeese on March 28th Duke Miles, 6-2, G, Sr.

Tulsa

Matt Reed, 6-10, F, Soph. Jaye Nash, 6-3, G, Fr. Braeden Carrington, 6-5, G, Jr. Jesaiah McWright, 6-4, G, Jr. Justin Amadi, 6-7, F, R-Jr. Tyshawn Archie, 6-0, G, Soph. Isaiah Barnes, 6-7, G, Jr. Jared Garcia, 6-9, F, R-Sr.



Oral Roberts

JoJo Moore, 6-4, G, Soph. Braeden Moore, 6-7, F, R-Jr. Jackson Skipper, 6-6, F, Jr. Darius Robinson Jr., 6-1, G, Sr. Pablo Navarro, 6-4, G, Jr. Josh Jones, 6-8, C, Jr. Seth Kruse, 6-2, G, R-Soph. Naim Ibroci, 6-2, G, R-Fr. Nevin Ibroci, 6-2, G, R-Fr.





