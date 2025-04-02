Former deputy charged with drug possession and embezzlement

A former Delaware County Sheriff's deputy and K9 Officer is charged with felony drug possession, willful neglect, and embezzlement. Michael Bernheisel is accused of keeping evidence and items from crime scenes in his patrol unit. Those items include things like guns, drugs, electronics, vehicle keys, as well as glass pipes and bongs.

By: Erin Conrad

A former Delaware County Sheriff's deputy and K9 Officer is charged with felony drug possession, willful neglect, and embezzlement. Michael Bernheisel is accused of keeping evidence and items from crime scenes in his patrol unit. Those items include things like guns, drugs, electronics, keys, as well as glass bongs and pipes.

The Delaware Sheriff's office told District 13 investigators they found the items in his vehicle after Bernheisel resigned back in December.

"On December 9th of 2024, Sheriff Thomas took office. At that time, it was requested that Deputy Bernheisel take another position within our administration, and he resigned at that point," said Capt. Josh Bynum with DCSO.

The 18-page arrest affidavit says the Sheriff told investigators his administration had concerns about misconduct with Bernheisel before taking office in December. It alleges that Bernheisel failed to comply with proper practices.

From the affidavit:

"There were many areas of concern regarding misconduct throughout Bernheisel employment, including failure to comply with proper practices and policies and procedures, insubordination, lack of due regard, and inability to complete assigned tasks.”

The affidavit mentions more than a dozen cases from Delaware County potentially impacted by these allegations.

District 13 District Attorney Doug Pewitt sent us this statement about the case:

"This office has filed charges against former Delaware County Deputy Sheriff, Michael Bernheisel. The charges are only accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. This matter was referred early on to the Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Any person who has information to provide may do so by sending the information to our investigators at the District Attorney’s Office for forwarding to the O.S.B.I. This investigation is expected to impact many prior and present cases where the Defendant made an arrest or is in the chain-of-custody for seized evidence."

Bernheisel has worked at five different law enforcement agencies since 2018: Salina PD, Locust Grove PD, Langley PD, Jay PD and DCSO. Bernheisel has had legal trouble in the past, he pleaded guilty in 2023 to obstructing a Langley police officer in Mayes County in 2022.

His next court date is April 21.