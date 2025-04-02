What you need to know about air traffic controllers and air traffic control training in the U.S.

Wednesday, April 2nd 2025, 6:57 pm
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are more than 14,000 FAA air traffic control specialists who help guide pilots, their planes, and 2.7 million passengers from taxi to takeoff, through the air and back safely on the ground each day.
According to the FAA, Individuals must meet the following minimum qualifications in order to be eligible for an Air Traffic Controller position:
Less than 10% of all applicants meet these requirements and are accepted into the training program.
On average, according to reports, air traffic controllers make $137,000. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has promised to "supercharge" air traffic controller hiring, in part, by increasing starting salaries by 30% for candidates who go through the FAA Academy. Duffy said the raise would boost the trainees' pay to $22.84 an hour, from $17.61.
Air Traffic Controller candidates must have the capacity to perform the essential functions of these positions without risk to themselves or others. Candidates must be physically and mentally fit and meet standards for vision, hearing, cardiovascular, neurological and psychiatric health.
