What you need to know about air traffic controllers and air traffic control training in the U.S.

Congress could soon take up legislation to protect one of Oklahoma’s more critical jobs from future funding issues: air traffic controllers.

By: Alex Cameron

Background

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there are more than 14,000 FAA air traffic control specialists who help guide pilots, their planes, and 2.7 million passengers from taxi to takeoff, through the air and back safely on the ground each day.

What does it take to become an Air Traffic Controller?

According to the FAA, Individuals must meet the following minimum qualifications in order to be eligible for an Air Traffic Controller position:

Be a United States citizen Be under the age of 31 Pass a medical examination Pass a security investigation Pass the FAA air traffic pre-employment tests, including the Air Traffic Controller Specialists Skills Assessment Battery (ATSA) Speak English clearly enough to be understood over communications equipment Have one year of progressively responsible work experience, or a Bachelor's degree, or a combination of post-secondary education and work experience that totals one year

Very Selective

Less than 10% of all applicants meet these requirements and are accepted into the training program.

What are Air Traffic Controllers paid?

On average, according to reports, air traffic controllers make $137,000. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has promised to "supercharge" air traffic controller hiring, in part, by increasing starting salaries by 30% for candidates who go through the FAA Academy. Duffy said the raise would boost the trainees' pay to $22.84 an hour, from $17.61.

Medical Requirements for Air Traffic Control Specialist Applicants and Employees

Air Traffic Controller candidates must have the capacity to perform the essential functions of these positions without risk to themselves or others. Candidates must be physically and mentally fit and meet standards for vision, hearing, cardiovascular, neurological and psychiatric health.