Why registering your storm shelter in Oklahoma could save your life

Oklahoma’s tornado season brings dangerous storms that can leave behind widespread damage. For those with storm shelters, safety is the top priority—but what happens if a shelter collapses or gets blocked by debris? That’s where registration comes in.
According to Scotty Stokes, Director of Rogers County Emergency Management, registering a storm shelter helps first responders locate and rescue people who may be trapped after a tornado.
“The storm shelter registration process actually assists the local fire departments and rescue teams to be able to find people that are in the storm shelters where a collapse may happen during a tornado,” Stokes said.
Storm shelters are registered through county assessor offices or emergency management offices, where locations are mapped and stored in a database. In an emergency, officials can pull up a map to quickly locate shelters in affected areas.
“This allows us to be able to pull a map of the area, show where those storm shelters are located, and get help there a little quicker,” Stokes said.
Registration does not increase property taxes, and in some cases, homeowners can qualify for a tax exemption up to 100 sq ft.
How to Get a Storm Shelter & Register It
Links to register for some cities in Green Country:
Having a shelter is only part of the preparation. Stocking it with essential supplies is just as important. Experts recommend including:
