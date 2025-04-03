Q&A: TPS cancels partnership with Reading Partners Tulsa

Reading Partners Tulsa says it was surprised to learn Tulsa Public Schools was canceling its partnership after twelve years. The program is designed to help students learn to read. They say they would like to move into more districts, but they say they can't do that without more volunteers.

By: Sam Carrico

-

Reading Partners Tulsa says it was surprised to learn Tulsa Public Schools was canceling its partnership after twelve years.

The program is designed to help students learn to read.

Reading Partners Tulsa says they would like to move into more districts, but they say they can't do that without more volunteers.

Q: How does this move impact current volunteers?

Rebecca Ballard has volunteered with Reading Partners Tulsa for five years.

"I was feeling like there's a lot of things outside of our control that are going on in the world, and I really wanted to do something," she said.

She was disappointed when she learned Tulsa Public Schools had decided to end the partnership, saying, "I love the school and the principal and the kids and everything, so I will be sad no longer to be able to be in the school system."

While she's happy the program will be continuing at districts like Union, she says that's too far from her home in Mannford. "That's too far from my work for me to be able to participate. And so very, very sad. So has been a wonderful experience for me. I hope a wonderful experience for the kids," she said.

Q: Why was this decision made?

TPS said in a statement that, due to pandemic-era funds expiring, they needed to reprioritize their resources, leading to the partnership being cut.

"We were told in our meeting that funding is going to be greatly reduced, so that's a major factor. The district is just trying to eliminate complexities so that more students in the elementary schools can have a very similar approach to school," said Olivia Martin, the executive director of Reading Partners

Q: How is the nonprofit moving forward?

She says Reading Partners also has other programs like backpack drives in the summer, and those will still be available to TPS students.

"Ending the year with great tutoring and making sure our students are really ready to go into the summer is our highest priority right now," said Martin.

They are always looking for volunteers. They say people who are interested in volunteering next year can sign up now.