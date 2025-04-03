Chemistry building between new OSU coordinators and players

Oklahoma State has mostly a brand new coaching staff, including two new coordinators. So far, players are adjusting to the new schemes during spring practice.

By: Justin Woodard

Before Oklahoma State hit the field for its first spring practice, head coach Mike Gundy was asked at what point during last year’s 3 and 9 campaign did he know changes to the coaching staff were needed.

In short, Gundy replied with, “It is something you evaluate all the way through. My job is to determine how good we are. Where we are at talent-wise. Where we are getting good play, or where we are getting poor play, and why that is happening.”

Gundy added he’s not a big fan of coaching changes. But after the worst season of his era, Gundy had to flip the script.

Now the question becomes, how quickly can the players learn the schemes of new coordinators Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham this spring?

On the Cowboys staff from 2005 to 2012, Meacham is back in Stillwater to call the offensive plays. Still installing his “air raid” attack two weeks in, Meacham also must decide on a starting quarterback at some point.

On the flip side, Grantham, the new defensive coordinator, has to figure out what the best 11 players fit his scheme to start out.

Asked how the process is going so far, Gundy said, “We got to get systems in place. These guys are going to install for four more days. Once that is in, we have to create some cohesiveness, and then we have to figure out who can make plays on both sides of the ball.”

Gundy added, “We all know it’s the Jimmies and Joes and what they can do. That is what is important.”

It’s also important to note that both Grantham and Meacham have extensive experience. Grantham has called defenses at the likes of Georgia, Mississippi State, and Florida. Meacham, meanwhile, has overseen the offense at the likes of Houston, TCU, and Kansas.

With that experience comes respect from the players. Gundy said, “Both are very knowledgeable, they are football guys. They are football junkies, and the players have an appreciation and respect for their ability to coach football.”

The Cowboys will be back on the field for the fifth practice of the spring on Thursday.